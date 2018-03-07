Arie Luyendyk Jr. Says Unedited 'Bachelor' Breakup Was 'Unfair' to Him (Exclusive)

Arie Luyendyk Jr. has no regrets about choosing to air his brutal breakup with Becca Kufrin on Monday's season finale of The Bachelor -- but interestingly, he also thinks it was "unfair" to him.

ET sat down with the 36-year-old race car driver and his new fiancee, Lauren Burnham, in New York City on Wednesday, where he opened up about the controversial Bachelor moment, in which he decided to dump Kufrin weeks after his proposal for his runner-up, Burnham.

"I just wanted there to be no questions on that breakup. I know that it's a very public relationship, and I think that doing that on camera would just let everyone know that that decision was solely mine, and it told the story of how I ended up here, with her," he explained of why he wanted the breakup to be filmed.

"The way the breakup was shown, I think, in its unedited version, was a little unfair to me," Luyendyk added, after curiously revealing he never watched the episode. "But what can you do?"

In a conference call with reporters later on Wednesday, Luyendyk attempted to clarify his comment, saying, "We did not watch the finale, but I see a lot of comments on social media about me not leaving the room. What I will say is... I was asked to stay in the room by producers."

Over the course of the season, Luyendyk appeared to have several qualms with producers. Last month, he called them out on Instagram for how he was portrayed in a promo for his finale.

"For me, it was frustrating not seeing [my] relationship [with Burnham] unfold how it really unfolded. From the beginning, there were a lot of things left out," he told ET. "There was just one side of this whole thing that was really frustrating."

"It's like reading the best book you've ever read, and then watching a TV version of it. You're not going to see all the great parts, or the parts that really were impactful for me," he continued. "In our relationship, there was a lot of things that were really important that were left on the table. That was frustrating to see."

In an interview with ET ahead of Tuesday's After the Final Rose, ABC exec Robert Mills said that Luyendyk calling out producers on social media was a "one-time incident" as he let the controversy get to him, and that he "of course" could have broken up with Kufrin off-camera if he wanted to.

"I think that we definitely wanted him to do this, and like I said, there is the thing of people are going to see this romance play out before the camera, everything, from beginning to end," he shared. "There's a lot of good and there's a lot of bad. But...you can't force somebody into doing something."

