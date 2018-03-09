Armie Hammer Says He's 'Gung-Ho' About 'Call Me by Your Name' Sequel

Armie Hammer isn't done with Oliver and Elio's story.

Call Me by Your Name director Luca Guadagnino has been talking about a potential sequel since the film premiered at Sundance last year, continuing the conversation as the film picked up speed over the fall and throughout awards season. According to Hammer, however, the sequel is more than just an idea; Guadagnino has started working on the script, and has already reached out to him and Timothee Chalamet about reprising their roles.

“Dude, he broke down the whole script for us,” Hammer said in a recent interview with IndieWire. “I mean, it’s not a finished script, but he’s got all the ideas for it. Luca’s all gung-ho about it, and by the way, if Luca’s doing it, I think we’re all gung-ho about it.”

“You know, the experience of making the first one was so pure and beautiful that it wouldn’t matter how big my role was,” he added. “If the same people are involved, I’d do it all over again.”

Guadagnino recently revealed his plans for a second film, adapted from the epilogue of the André Aciman novel, to follow a 25-year-old Elio in a 1990s-set plot against the backdrop of the AIDS crisis. He hopes the film will be released in 2020.

"If I paired the age of Elio in the film with the age of Timothée, in three years’ time Timothée will be 25 as would Elio by the time the second story was set,” Guadagnino said during the BFI London Film Festival, according to ScreenDaily, making Hammer's character, Oliver, 31.

Aciman’s original book details Elio and Oliver meeting up 15 years later in the U.S., where Oliver is married with a wife and children. While Guadagnino didn’t say whether he wanted to follow that storyline, he did reveal that Elio would not necessarily be homosexual.

“I don’t think Elio is necessarily going to become a gay man. He hasn’t found his place yet. I can tell you that I believe that he would start an intense relationship with Marzia [Esther Garrel’s character] again,” he said.

After this year's awards season, however, Hammer is still basking in the success of the first film. “It wasn’t something anyone expected,” he told IndieWire. “We made this movie and didn’t know how it was going to be received. We poured our hearts and souls into it.”

