Timothee Chalamet Adorably Reacts to Jennifer Lawrence's Huge Crush on Him (Exclusive)

Jennifer Lawrence can't stop gushing about Timothee Chalamet -- and he's definitely noticed!

ET's Ashley Crossan spoke with the 22-year-old actor at the 2018 Independent Spirit Awards in Santa Monica, California, on Saturday, where he reacted to Lawrence's huge crush on him.

"I don't know if she said it exactly like that," Chalamet blushed when asked about Lawrence's comments to ET that he's "so, so talented and hot."

Lawrence really did say it exactly like that. While promoting her new movie, Red Sparrow, last month, she also told ET that she's "buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then I'm going to swing right in there as soon as he's, like, 30."

"I didn't realize he was so young," she confessed. "Tell him to wait!"

"As I've said before, she's a total legend," Chalamet told ET on Saturday. "She's an icon amongst young people where it's tough to have a career at a young age, and she's done that and then some. So, what an honor."

"I've gotten to meet her a couple times," he added. "She's awesome. She's really... this whole ride has been f**king crazy."

Lawrence isn't the only one to recognize the young actor's talents. Chalamet, who is nominated for Best Actor for his role in Call Me By Your Name at the Oscars on Sunday, took home the award for Best Male Lead at Saturday's Independent Spirit Awards.

"[I'm] full of gratitude," he told ET. "This has been an incredible time. I'm excited to get to keep going. I guess that's the most thrilling part of this, it's like a co-sign from the community to hopefully keep making work now."

"I guess [I'll celebrate] tomorrow night," he shared. "Tonight's supposed to be a night off, but that's going to be tough."

