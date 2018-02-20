Jennifer Lawrence Thinks Timothee Chalamet Is 'So, So Talented and Hot' (Exclusive)

As the youngest Best Actor Oscar nominee in 78 years, Timothee Chalamet has definitely caught the eye of those in the industry -- including Jennifer Lawrence.

"Timothee, I'm waiting for him to get a little bit older, you know?" she confessed to ET's Carly Steel last week. "[I'm] buttering him up like a pig for slaughter, and then I'm going to swing right in there as soon as he's, like, 30."

"He's old enough to say that, right? He's over 18?" she joked. "What if I was like, 'He's hot!' and he's 15?'"

Chalamet is 22, just five years younger than Lawrence's 27, but his wise-beyond-his-years performances in Call Me by Your Name and Lady Bird definitely had the actress impressed.

"I didn't realize he was so young," she said. "Tell him to wait!... [He's] so, so talented and hot!"

In her new movie, Red Sparrow, Lawrence plays a Russian spy who masters the art of seduction, and if you haven't guessed by now, the actress' real-life seduction skills are "very direct."

"Jen's very direct," her co-star, Joel Edgerton, confirmed to ET, admitting that he's totally "the opposite" -- so much so that his attempt at "making eyes" at Lawrence didn't go as planned.

"I'm not processing that as hitting on me. It looks like you're sick," she cracked. "You need something to throw up in."

Lawrence has clearly only got eyes for Chalamet, who told ET at the Golden Globes last month that he's actually a big fan of hers as well!

"If I saw Jennifer Lawrence -- I already met her, so I don't know why I would still be geeking out -- I would totally be as starstruck as if it was the first time," he gushed.

Red Sparrow hits theaters on March 2. See more on Lawrence in the video below.

