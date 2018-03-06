Ava Phillippe Is Fashion Week's New Darling

Paris Fashion Week has official come to an end!

Many fresh faces made their ways to various runway shows, but one that stood out from the crowd was Ava Phillippe.

Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe's 18-year-old daughter looked tres chic at the Valentino show at the Hotel National des Invalides Musee de l’Ordre de La Liberation in Paris, France, earlier this week.

The blonde beauty rocked a white polka dot frock from the designer's pre-fall 2018 collection. The sweet design featured ruffled sleeves and a black ribbon on the front. She paired her ensemble with black tights and red pointed-toe heels, which matched her red pout.

Courtesy of Valentino

It makes sense that all eyes were on the teen during Paris Fashion Week -- it was in the City of Light that she made her debut at le Bal des Debuantes last fall.



On Tuesday, Elle Fanning made her runway rebut, strutting her strut in a wild outfit at the Miu Miu PFW with Kaia Gerber right behind her in an equally oversized ensemble.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The model of the moment also shut down the Chanel show later that day in a striking LBD and fabulous silk hot pink gloves.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

See more pics from this month's best dressed stars in the gallery below.

Related Gallery

RELATED CONTENT:

Justin Theroux Is All Smiles During Paris Fashion Week Following Split from Jennifer Aniston

Cara Delevingne Leads the Pack of Stylish Celebs Sitting Front Row at Paris Fashion Week

Reese Witherspoon's Look-Alike Daughter Ava Phillippe Supports Her Mom at 'A Wrinkle In Time' Premiere