Olivia Munn Slays in Sexy Sheer Dress at Billboard Music Awards in First Red Carpet Post-Aaron Rodgers Split

Olivia Munn is bringing it!

The 36-year-old actress slayed in a sexy sheer dress at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday. Munn's appearance marks her first red carpet since splitting with Aaron Rodgers earlier this year.

The Predator star showed off her rockin' bod in a sheer black halter gown, which featured a floral design on the neckline.

A source told ET last month that Munn and Rodgers had split around the beginning of March.

"It wasn’t over anything specific -- they just grew apart over time," the source said of Munn and the 33-year-old NFL pro. "They tried to make it work but just couldn't."

Rodgers, meanwhile, appears to have moved on with Baywatch actress Kelly Rohrbach, as the two were spotted on a golf date last month.

