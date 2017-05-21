Miley Cyrus Cries While Performing 'Malibu' at Billboard Music Awards

Miley Cyrus is living her "dream come true."

The 24-year-old singer got emotional while performing her new single, "Malibu," at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Cyrus, wearing a white crop top, matching short shorts and a wide-brimmed hat, flawlessly performed the beachy track before choking up in the last verse.

"Thank you," she said, as her former nemesis Nicki Minaj teared up in the audience. "Thank you everybody. Thank you so much."

ET caught up with Cyrus' little sister, Noah, on the red carpet ahead of the show, where she said she was "emotional" for the Disney star's performance.

"I'm so excited for Miley. I'm literally so proud of her. My mom is here, my dad is here, my sister, Brandi, is here. Like, it's just such an exciting night, and I'm getting all emotional for Miley, because I'm really happy for her," she gushed.

"I'm just so excited to be here with her and watch her perform, because she was there for me for my first big awards show," she added. "I'm just so excited to be here and be able to give it back to her."

