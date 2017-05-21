Liam Hemsworth Joins Miley Cyrus Backstage After Her Emotional Billboard Music Awards Performance

Liam is here for you, Miley!

Liam Hemsworth was spotted backstage at the Billboard Music Awards in Las Vegas on Sunday, alongside his girlfriend, Miley Cyrus, after her emotional performance of "Malibu."

The 27-year-old actor sported a casual flannel shirt, jeans, white Converse and cool shades backstage, while Cyrus wore the California-cool ensemble she wore onstage.

Cyrus, who wrote "Malibu" for her boyfriend, choked up while singing the last verse of the song.

“I never would’ve believed you if three years ago you told me I’d be here writing this song,” she said in an interview with Billboard earlier this month. “They’re going to talk about me if I come out of a restaurant with Liam. So why not put the power back in my relationship and say, ‘This is how I feel’?”

Cyrus later changed into a white ruffled ensemble to watch the rest of the awards show with her family.

