Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton Look Adorable Together on BBMAs Date Night

Gwen Stefani and Blake Shelton are so adorable together, they somehow managed to make a night out at the Billboard Music Awards seem like an intimate date night for just the two of them.

The cute couple clasped hands both inside and outside the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, and when Shelton took home the Top Country Artist trophy, he began his acceptance speech by giving a sweet shout-out to Stefani.

"I felt like I was the luckiest guy in the world anyway because Gwen was here with me," the 40-year-old country crooner said.

Stefani, who was on hand to present the Icon Award to Cher, glowed in a rose gold flared mini dress, while Shelton opted for jeans and a dressy jacket.

The Voice judging duo are gearing up for the show's season finale, which kicks off Monday night.

Earlier this month, the "Make Me Like You" singer talked with ET's Sophie Schillaci on Facebook Live about the influence her country crooner boyfriend has had on her coaching on The Voice.

"I've been opened up to this whole new world of music that I didn't even know about, and it's been super fun this time because I have a country artist," the 47-year-old singer said at the time. "Between this whole couple of years getting to know country music, but then looking for songs for this little girl who's, like, 15… I have so much new music in me, and I love that. That's my favorite part about being here."

