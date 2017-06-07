CMT Music Awards 2017: The Complete Winners List

The 2017 CMT Music Awards took place in Nashville, Tennessee, on Wednesday, marking one of country music's biggest nights. Aside from superstars Blake Shelton, Luke Bryan and Miranda Lambert taking the stage, A-list presenters included Ashton Kutcher, Hoda Kotb, Jada Pinkett Smith, Katherine Heigl and Reba McEntire.

Check out the list below to see all of tonight's winners as they are announced. (Winners in bold).

Video of the Year:

Carrie Underwood, “Church Bells”

Artists of Then, Now & Forever, “Forever Country”

Cole Swindell, “Middle of a Memory”

Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color”

Miranda Lambert, “Vice”

Luke Bryan, "Huntin', Fishin' and Lovin' Every Day"

Male Video of the Year:

Blake Shelton, “Came Here to Forget”

Eric Church, “Record Year”

Jason Aldean, “Lights Come On”

Keith Urban, “Blue Ain’t Your Color” *WINNER*

Luke Bryan, “Huntin’, Fishin’ and Lovin’ Every Day”

Thomas Rhett, “Star of the Show”

Female Video of the Year:

Carrie Underwood, “Church Bells”

Kelsea Ballerini, “Peter Pan”

Lauren Alaina, “Road Less Traveled”

Maren Morris, “80s Mercedes”

Miranda Lambert, “Vice”

Reba McEntire, “Back to God”

Duo Video of the Year:

Big & Rich feat. Tim McGraw, “Lovin’ Lately”

Brothers Osborne, “21 Summer”

Dan + Shay, “How Not To”

Florida Georgia Line, “H.O.L.Y.”

LoCash, “I Know Somebody”

Group Video of the Year:

Eli Young Band, “Saltwater Gospel”

Lady Antebellum, “You Look Good”

Little Big Town, “Better Man” *WINNER*

Midland, “Drinkin’ Problem”

Old Dominion, “Song for Another Time”

Breakthrough Video of the Year:

Brett Young, “In Case You Didn’t Know”

Jon Pardi, “Dirt on My Boots”

Kane Brown, “Used to Love You Sober”

Lauren Alaina, “Road Less Traveled” *WINNER*

Luke Combs, “Hurricane”

RaeLynn, “Love Triangle”

Collaborative Video of the Year:

Artists Then, Now & Forever, “Forever Country”

Chris Young feat. Vince Gill, “Sober Saturday Night”

Dierks Bentley and Elle King, “Different for Girls”

Florida Georgia Line feat. Tim McGraw, “May We All”

Keith Urban feat. Carrie Underwood, “The Fighter” *WINNER*

Kenny Chesney feat. Pink, “Setting the World on Fire”

CMT Performance of the Year:

Jason Aldean, “Hicktown (from CMT Concert of the Summer)”

Jason Derulo and Luke Bryan, “Want to Want Me (from CMT Crossroads)” *WINNER*

John Mellencamp and Darius Rucker, “Pink Houses (from CMT Crossroads)”

Alicia Keys and Maren Morris, “’80s Mercedes (from CMT Crossroads)”

Meghan Trainor, Jill Scott and Kelsea Ballerini, “You’re Still the One / Any Man of Mine / Man! I Feel Like a Woman! (from CMT Artists of the Year)”

Nick Jonas and Thomas Rhett, “Close (from CMT Crossroads)”