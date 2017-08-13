Miley Cyrus Apologizes for Skipping Teen Choice Awards, Announces New Single 'Younger Now'

It seems Miley Cyrus just had too much on her plate.

The 24-year-old singer took to Instagram to explain her absence at the 2017 Teen Choice Awards on Sunday, confessing that she "created an unrealistic schedule" for herself as she prepared to drop her new single, "Younger Now." Cyrus was set to accept the award show's highest honor, the Ultimate Choice Award.

"To my dearest fans & all of those watching @teenchoicefox ! I want to say thank you from the very bottom of my heart for presenting me with #TheUltimateChoiceAward !" Cyrus wrote alongside the artwork for her upcoming single. "I am beyond bummed I couldn't make it to the show as I had every intention of being there to accept and celebrate this honor!"

"I created an unrealistic schedule for myself which leads me to this announcement!" she explained. "I've been tryin to keep the secret but I can't hide it any longer! My new single / music video #YoungerNow will be dropping this Friday, Aug 18th & I am sooooooo EXCITED to share it with all of you!"

"I hope to always make people smile and shine light thru my work! I look forward to making music for the rest of my life and I'm thankful everyday for those who listen! I am sending so much love and peace into the world right now because THATS what we need most!" Cyrus concluded. "Love Love & more LOVE! ❤️💙💚💛💜❤️💙💚💛💜."

Younger Now is also the title of Cyrus' new album, which is set to release on Sept. 29.

"Miley really leaned into her roots with this new album, 'Malibu' in particular," Billy Ray Cyrus recently told ET. "I mean, the sounds that were roaring out of our house and the people that were coming through our house as great songwriters -- Carl Perkins and Waylon, Hank Cochran, some of the greatest songwriters in the world. Ed King, who wrote 'Sweet Home Alabama,' was frequently at the house…"

"I think Miley absorbed a lot of those sounds and a lot of that conversation," he continued. "It becomes part of who you are."

