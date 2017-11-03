'Bachelor' Alum Sean Lowe and Wife Catherine Are Expecting Baby No. 2!
Sean and Catherine Lowe are expanding their brood!
The wife of the former Bachelor star posted an adorable video and photo to Instagram on Friday, announcing that she is pregnant with their second child.
"BABA NUMBA TWO," she captioned the post.
MORE: 'Bachelor' Alum Sean Lowe Shares Wife Catherine's Sweet Love Note
In the video, Catherine, 31, and the couple's 1-year-old son, Samuel, are both wearing black as she adorably tries to explain that she's pregnant while he sits on her tummy.
Sean, 33, also shared a video on his Instagram of the moment, where he's trying to get his little boy to say "baby."
"It’s happening!" he wrote.
In April, Sean and Catherine -- who got engaged on The Bachelor -- opened up to ET's Lauren Zima at their home in Dallas, Texas, about what it's like being parents.
"We have a really good balance right now. We are really passionate about what work we do. We have a sweet baby boy and our marriage is going so well," Catherine shared. "Every duck is in its row."
EXCLUSIVE: Sean Lowe Says Doing 'DWTS' After 'The Bachelor' Was Toxic for His Relationship With Catherine
"I think Catherine does a great job of trying to be the best wife and mother she can be," Sean added, gushing over his spouse. "That puts the pressure on me and I feel like I need to help her out as much as I can, too, because I need to reciprocate that."
Check out more of ET's exclusive interview with the happy couple: