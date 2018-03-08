Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. Enjoys First Public Date Night With Lauren Burnham -- See the Pic!

Arie Luyendyk Jr. and Lauren Burnham are ready to take their romance public!

The engaged Bachelor couple was all smiles while stepping out for their first date night on Wednesday, after spending the day doing press in New York City.

Luyendyk and Burnham braved the chilly Big Apple weather (and snow!) as they headed to Japanese hotspot Megu. Burnham looked chic in a burgundy dress and nude sandals, which she topped with a long dark coat. Luyendyk, meanwhile, looked warm in blue slacks and a gray coat.

Fans watched on Tuesday's The Bachelor: After the Final Rose as Luyendyk got down on one knee and proposed to Burnham, his runner-up on the show. Just one night earlier, Luyendyk was seen ending his engagement to Becca Kufrin in a brutal unedited breakup.

While chatting with ET on Wednesday, Luyendyk told ET that the risk was all worth it for Burnham, whom he plans to marry this year.

"The wedding planning has already begun, and I'll be moving to Arizona [to live with Luyendyk] the last week of this month," Burnham beamed. "I am confident in [him]. We've had a lot of conversations about [him leaving Kufrin], and I trust him and I don't think that he would have taken such a huge risk and faced all of this backlash if he wasn't really serious about this decision."

