'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. Takes a Dig at the Ladies of 'Women Tell All'

Looks like the gloves might be coming off for The Bachelor: Women Tell All.

The Bachelor star Arie Luyendyk Jr. took to Twitter before Sunday night's episode to throw a little shade at this season's contestants.

"Bachelor in Paradise auditions wait I mean “Women Tell All”. 😂 Tune in tonight, good old fashioned drama," he tweeted along with a photo of the ladies having some kind of shocked reaction.

There's also a "#YouKnowWhatYouDid" buried at the end of a string of hashtags, possibly referring to an emotional confrontation with contestant Caroline, teased in previews for Women Tell All.

"So, I mean, this whole time you've said that you are here because you are trying to find a wife," Caroline said in the clip, staring down the Bachelor.

"I know what you did, and I don't know how you could do that," she continued, holding back tears. "I just really don't understand it, but I really hope you found what you're looking for."

Luyendyk Jr. has had a rocky season as the Bachelor, from being heckled by fans for not being their first choice, to having his episodes dubbed as "slow."

But the season finale has been teased as one of the most shocking in the franchise's history.

ET spoke with Caroline after the Women Tell All clip debuted, when she teased, "If I'm heartbroken, than I'm assuming other people are heartbroken."

"Stay tuned, people. Stay tuned," she added.

The Bachelor: Women Tell All airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with an all-new episode of The Bachelor airing during its normal time, Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

RELATED CONTENT:

Think 'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr. Is Boring? ABC Exec Responds to Critics (Exclusive)

'The Bachelor: Women Tell All' Sneak Peek -- Caroline Confronts Arie Over Finale: 'I Know What You Did!'

Will 'Bachelor in Paradise' Get an International Cast After ‘Winter Games’? It Was Supposed to Last Summer!

Related Gallery