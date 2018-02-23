'The Bachelor: Women Tell All' Sneak Peek -- Caroline Confronts Arie Over Finale: 'I Know What You Did!'

Looks like the ladies won't be the only ones in the hot seat on Sunday's The Bachelor: Women Tell All.

A sneak peek for the episode shows the women shocked as one former contestant emotionally calls out Arie Luyendyk Jr. for how things play out in the show's finale.

"So, I mean, this whole time you've said that you are here because you are trying to find a wife," Caroline says, staring down the Bachelor.

"I know what you did, and I don't know how you could do that," she continues, holding back tears. "I just really don't understand it, but I really hope you found what you're looking for."

"I think that will play out in the weeks to come," Arie tries to explain -- but Caroline cuts him off.

"You don't need to answer me," she coldly insists. "I just needed to say that."

Watch the full clip in the video player above.

A source confirms to ET that while at least one person on production knew of Caroline's plans to confront Arie, her comments were a surprise to most of the women. Many confirmed to ET after the taping, however, that they were "disappointed" in how Arie handled what ABC is promoting as one of the most shocking finales in franchise history.

"I'm close to the remaining girls, and everything is going to play out. You guys will see all of it, and everything... I'm a girl's girl. These are my friends," Caroline told ET of why she chose to speak up at Women Tell All. "If I'm heartbroken, than I'm assuming other people are heartbroken."

"Stay tuned, people. Stay tuned," she teased.

The Bachelor: Women Tell All airs on Sunday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, with an all-new episode of The Bachelor airing during its normal time, Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

