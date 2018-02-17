'Bachelor' Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Women Have Harsh Words for Him About Upcoming Season Finale (Exclusive)

Will Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. get the happy ending he's been looking for?

Chris Harrison has teased a "phenomenal finish" to Luyendyk's so far predictable season, but phenomenal might not actually be a good thing. ET's Lauren Zima caught up with some of this season's standouts at The Bachelor's Women Tell All taping last week, where they revealed they were "disappointed" in how things resulted in his finale.

"I'm close to the remaining girls, and everything is going to play out. You guys will see all of it, and everything... I'm a girl's girl. These are my friends," Caroline Lunny teased. "Stay tuned, people. Stay tuned."

"I mean, ultimately, he followed his heart. I just wish he could have been just smarter. I'm mad at the way he handled things," she continued. "[Fans could react] either way."

While Lunny couldn't say too much about what goes down, she did promise a lot of heartbreak. "If I'm heartbroken, than I'm assuming other people are heartbroken," she expressed.

Bekah Martinez, who seemed to have a good relationship with Luyendyk on the show even after her elimination, said she's not sure how things will end.

"I think [fans' reaction] just definitely depends on their perspective and what they think of the different women that he still has on the show right now," she shared. "I, myself, was a bit disappointed in Arie... But in the end, you know, the heart wants what it wants, and I think he's justified to make whatever decision he's going to make for himself."

Tia Booth, meanwhile, said she's just as "interested to see the finale as everyone else is."

"We are close with the remaining girls, and it's very difficult to see girls that you are friends with go through that," she added. "Knowing that he is only going to pick one at the end of this thing, emotions do get kind of high."

While Tia is still in the running in Monday night's hometown date episode -- which also features Kendall Long, Lauren Burnham and Becca Kurfrin -- it's Becca who is shown in tears in promos for the season finale, while Arie pensively lounges on a gray couch. We still have three episodes to find out exactly what went down. See more on the show in the video below.

The Bachelorairs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, and the show's Women Tell All special airs on Sunday, Feb. 25.

