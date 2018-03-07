‘Bachelor’ Engagement Ring Details: Details on Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s Sparkler for Lauren Burnham

Arie Luyendyk Jr. may have seriously upset Bachelor fans, but his new fiancée, Lauren Burnham, couldn’t be mad about her new bling!

When the 36-year-old race car driver popped the question during Tuesday’s The Bachelor: After the Final Rose special, he came packing a stunning diamond ring from – you guessed it! – Neil Lane.

The giant sparkler features a cushion cut center stone surrounded by a halo of diamonds and is further encrusted with almost 170 smaller round brilliant diamonds and accented by two baguette diamonds. Basically, Lauren got a lot of diamonds – 3.65 carats to be exact.

Of course, Arie became the first Bachelor in the history of the show to propose twice. In Monday night’s finale, he asked Becca Kufrin to marry him after dumping Lauren. Only later he broke up with Becca on camera in favor of giving things a second chance with Lauren.

Becca didn’t go home empty handed, despite giving Arie back his first Neil Lane ring. The 27-year-old publicist became the next Bachelorette, much to fans’ delight.

"It was easy [to say yes], once I got past the initial heartbreak," Becca told host Chris Harrison on Tuesday night. "I have so much love to give."

