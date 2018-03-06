Becca Kufrin Announced as Next 'Bachelorette' After 'Brutal' Arie Luyendyk Jr. Breakup

Becca Kufrin is getting the best kind of severance package for her fiance leaving her weeks after their engagement.

The 27-year-old publicist was announced as the next Bachelorette on Tuesday night's After the Final Rose, just one day after fans watched Arie Luyendyk Jr. dump her to pursue a relationship with his runner-up, Lauren Burnham.

"It was a hard heartbreak," Kufrin told host Chris Harrison on Monday after watching her and Luyendyk's 'brutal" unedited breakup -- but she couldn't be more ready to find love.

"It was easy [to say yes], once I got past the initial heartbreak," she said. "I have so much love to give."

"I just, I want to be the best damn Bachelorette I can be. I want to find love. I'm ready to do this," Kufrin insisted.

Fans couldn't have been more pleased with the big announcement, after rallying behind her on Monday night.

"She's just been so incredibly strong," ABC executive Robert Mills told ET on Tuesday, before the announcement. "She really knows how to handle herself, and she's taking this in stride and you can't help but love her."

"If she says, 'Look, I'm willing to try this and enough time has passed,' then I think we'd be silly not to consider it," he added.

