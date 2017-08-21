'Bachelor in Paradise': Dean Unglert Plays the Field & Leaves a Girl in Tears -- Is He 'Bachelor' Material?

Dean Unglert didn't exactly come off smelling like a rose on Monday's new Bachelor in Paradise.

The former Bachelorette suitor -- who recently vied for the heart of Rachel Lindsay -- has spent his time on the show talking pretty intimately with Kristina Schulman. However, on Monday's ep, the 26-year-old startup recruiter seemed to throw the brakes on their burgeoning romance when he sat down with the 24-year-old beauty to talk about taking a step back.

"I think it would be good for both of us to slow down a little bit," Dean said, as they laid together in a beach-side cabana. "And I give zero f**ks about the rose ceremony. Like, obviously I want to stay and I want to spend time with you, but like, I would rather tell you this now [so] you can make the decision that's best for yourself."