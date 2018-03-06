'Bachelor' Season Finale: Sarah Hyland and More Stars React to Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Decision!

If you were upset by Monday night’s season finale of The Bachelor and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s controversial decision, you weren’t alone! Ton of celebs took to social media to air their grievances against the 36-year-old race car driver.

Arie first proposed to Becca Kufrin before later dumping her in favor of giving his relationship with runner up Lauren Burnham a second chance. Camera crews were present when he broke up with his new fiancée, and many criticized how he handled the situation.

Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, who is currently dating Bachelor alum, Wells Adams, took to Instagram Stories where she shared her live thoughts on the episode while watching from home.

“She took [the ring] off. I wouldn’t have taken it off before punching him in the face, honestly,” she said at one point.

She also took to Twitter to agree with a fan about the fate of Becca.

Wells shared a photo with Arie prior to the episode airing, writing, “Good luck tonight @ariejr! I’m sure absolutely nothing will go wrong tonight,” adding a nervous emoji.

Actor Zach Braff took thing to a comical level, tweeting, “I don’t wanna look like this f**ker anymore. #TheBachelor.”

Minnesota State Representative Drew Christensen capitalized on the Bachelor hate by tweeting, “If this gets a thousand retweets I’ll author a bill banning Arie from Minnesota #TheBachelor #PriorLakeLakers.”

Naturally it made its limit, prompting Christensen to write, “Drafting the bill now! Should I invite Becca to be my guest at Minnesota’s State of the State Address next week?”

Drafting the bill now! Should I invite Becca to be my guest at Minnesota’s State of the State Address next week? @thebkoof#TheBachelor — Rep. Drew Christensen (@RepChristensen) March 6, 2018

Many more stars including Andy Cohen, Josh Gad, Scott Foley, and Meghan McCain also tweeted their reactions. Read their thoughts below:

I don’t care about this man’s crazy ocean blue dream eyes. This is messed up. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) March 6, 2018

Let’s welcome our virgin. I mean the guy who tweeted this, not Ari, he’s a WHORE. #TheBachelorhttps://t.co/Dmz2pjz0Da — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) March 6, 2018

But real talk does this mean @jason_mesnick and I are off the hook now?? #TheBachelor — Benjamin Higgins (@benhiggi) March 6, 2018

This is really hard to watch and quite frankly not why I watch escapist reality television. #TheBachelor - if I need this much emotionally draining content, I will stick with political news. — Meghan McCain (@MeghanMcCain) March 6, 2018

Me watching the last 40 minutes of #TheBachelorpic.twitter.com/SfVTSH5tg2 — Tara Lipinsky (@TaraLipinsky) March 6, 2018

I beg you to edit this footage down! #thebachelor — Andy Cohen (@Andy) March 6, 2018

Wait. Arie doesn’t want it to happen live but brought a camera crew to break up? lol. He suuuuuucks. #thebachelor#TheBachelorfinale — Sarah Colonna (@sarahcolonna) March 6, 2018

For more from The Bachelor, watch the clip below!

