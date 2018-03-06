'Bachelor' Season Finale: Sarah Hyland and More Stars React to Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Decision!
If you were upset by Monday night’s season finale of The Bachelor and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s controversial decision, you weren’t alone! Ton of celebs took to social media to air their grievances against the 36-year-old race car driver.
Arie first proposed to Becca Kufrin before later dumping her in favor of giving his relationship with runner up Lauren Burnham a second chance. Camera crews were present when he broke up with his new fiancée, and many criticized how he handled the situation.
Modern Family star Sarah Hyland, who is currently dating Bachelor alum, Wells Adams, took to Instagram Stories where she shared her live thoughts on the episode while watching from home.
“She took [the ring] off. I wouldn’t have taken it off before punching him in the face, honestly,” she said at one point.
She also took to Twitter to agree with a fan about the fate of Becca.
Wells shared a photo with Arie prior to the episode airing, writing, “Good luck tonight @ariejr! I’m sure absolutely nothing will go wrong tonight,” adding a nervous emoji.
Actor Zach Braff took thing to a comical level, tweeting, “I don’t wanna look like this f**ker anymore. #TheBachelor.”
Minnesota State Representative Drew Christensen capitalized on the Bachelor hate by tweeting, “If this gets a thousand retweets I’ll author a bill banning Arie from Minnesota #TheBachelor #PriorLakeLakers.”
Naturally it made its limit, prompting Christensen to write, “Drafting the bill now! Should I invite Becca to be my guest at Minnesota’s State of the State Address next week?”
Many more stars including Andy Cohen, Josh Gad, Scott Foley, and Meghan McCain also tweeted their reactions. Read their thoughts below:
For more from The Bachelor, watch the clip below!
RELATED CONTENT:
'The Bachelor': Becca Kufrin Reacts to Watching Shocking Unedited Breakup: 'It's Brutal'
Bekah Martinez Reveals Arie Luyendyk Jr. DM'ed Her Amid 'Bachelor' Finale Fallout
'Bachelor' Fans Are Not Happy About Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s Heartbreaking Finale -- See the Best Tweets!