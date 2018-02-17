'Bachelor' Standout Bekah Martinez Reveals She and Arie Luyendyk Jr. Met Up After He Sent Her Home (Exclusive)

Bekah Martinez and Arie Luyendyk Jr. didn't say their final goodbyes in Tuscany.

Though fans saw the two go their separate ways in Italy on last week's episode of The Bachelor, that's not the last time the two saw each other. ET spoke with Bekah Martinez at the show's Women Tell All taping, where she explained that she and Luyendyk had one last encounter.

"I just got the opportunity to talk with him a week later at his hotel here in L.A. and it was filmed and everything but it didn't make the cut," she told ET's Lauren Zima. "We were just able to talk for 30 or 45 minutes and just kind of hash out our relationship and what happened."

While Bekah and Arie's 14-year age difference was a point of concern for the Bachelor throughout the show, the two shared a pretty strong connection, and Bekah was shocked to not receive a rose before hometowns.

"I was kind of able to call him out and say, 'I don't think you gave me a fair shot... I felt like you were looking for a way out ever since you found out how old I was because you were afraid of how strong your feelings were for me,'" Bekah shared of the meeting, which was set up by Bachelor producers. "I was able to express that, and he responded saying, 'Yeah I think you're right. I don't think I was fair and I shouldn't have handled it that way."

"So I think we were both able to get the closure that we needed from that," she added.

Months after their breakup, however, Bekah thinks they wouldn't have lasted in the "real world."

"It is kind of difficult to watch back the show and to watch all our moments from start to finish and remember really how strong our relationship was.... And also compare it to the other relationships with the other girls," she said. "I always had doubts in my mind of, 'Oh, maybe he is like this with everyone,' but it's really obvious watching this season that he opened up to me in a way that he didn't with other people, and we had a dynamic that I think was so much more exciting."

"There's something special that we had between us, so it is kind of hard to watch back, but I think ultimately it's better for both of us," she reflected. "I don't think we would necessarily be compatible in the real world together."

The now-23-year-old nanny did note, however, that their incompatibility has nothing to do with age.

"There was a lot of stuff like, 'Oh, he looks like her dad,' and I think it's just silly," she expressed. "Maybe it's different coming from living in L.A... me dating a 36-year-old here is really not anything to talk about."

Arie's remaining four women, Becca, Lauren, Tia and Kendall, are 27, 25, and 26, respectively. Tune in this week to see who makes it past hometowns.

The Bachelorairs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. The show's Women Tell All special airs Sunday, Feb. 25.

