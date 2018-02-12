'The Bachelor': One Woman Breaks Up With Arie Luyendyk Jr. Right Before Hometowns

Arie Luyendyk Jr. just got broken up with.

Before the Bachelor could narrow down the women from seven to four ahead of next week's hometown dates, Jacqueline took matters into her own hands, cutting the cord after deciding she wasn't comfortable introducing him to her family.

One date clearly does not a man worthy of bringing home to mama make -- especially if you're working on your Ph.D. (You go, girl!) So after expressing her "swirling doubt" over her relationship with Arie to the other women, Jacqueline decided to say goodbye.

"I'm not confident enough in the feelings that I have to justify [bringing you home]... I'm worried that I'm going to end up in Scottsdale, married, with you, and wonder, 'How did I get here?'" Jacqueline told Arie in what would have been more of a burn if she didn't follow it up with a tearful makeout session.

Jaqueline was sad, Arie was sad, and the girls were floored, but to be honest, we weren't that surprised. We also weren't that surprised when Arie gave Becca a rose on their one-on-one date, when Arie decided to send Sienne home on their one-on-one date, or when when he awkwardly ditched Lauren B. on their date before acting like nothing had happened and giving her a rose.

But perhaps the least surprising event this week was Bekah M.'s meltdown on the group date after Tia told Arie that Bekah wasn't ready for marriage -- and Arie's 100 percent dad reaction to the whole thing.

"What's the matter?" he said JUST LIKE DANNY TANNER, as a crying Bekah ran through Italian gardens and into his arms.

"I don't like when I'm not seen for who I really am. It hurts me," she cried to the camera, before insisting to Arie that despite her parents being "skeptical" about her going on reality TV to find a man, they most definitely would not have an issue with their 14-year age gap. "Have a little faith in me."

Arie, it seems, was all out of faith, as he gave Kendall one rose on the group date and Tia one rose during the night part of the group date, leaving none for Gretchen Weiners Bekah.

"It's hard for me to accept that this is over, that this journey is over for me," Bekah bawled on her ride home, as one single tear dropped down Arie's face.

"I don't see our lives fitting together, but I really, really liked her," he eloquently shared. "She made this fun, and she captured my heart. It just sucks."

The Bachelor isn't all fun and games, Arie -- as he'll find out on next week's hometown dates with Becca, Lauren B., Kendall and Tia.

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC.

RELATED CONTENT:

Why Luke Pell Is Returning for 'Bachelor Winter Games' After Being Snubbed on 'The Bachelor' (Exclusive)

'The Bachelor': Arie Luyendyk Jr. Shares Emotional Bombshell From His Past

'Bachelor' Contestant Bekah Martinez Was on a Missing Persons List -- While She's Been Starring on the Show