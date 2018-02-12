‘Bachelor’ Star Bekah M. Explains the Real Reason She Was on a Missing Persons List After Elimination

Bekah Martinez was eliminated from The Bachelor on Monday night, which begs the question – where exactly is she? The 22-year-old contestant made headlines recently when her mother reported her as a missing person in Humboldt County.

Though she previously joked about the incident on Twitter, she couldn’t share the real reason for the confusion until after her elimination was made public.

“A lot of people thought I lied to my mother saying that I was on the farm when I was actually on The Bachelor, but no, I had already been eliminated from the show,” Bekah explained on Monday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Following her elimination, Bekah went to the mountains with some friends, and that’s where she ran into some problems.

“I was there for six or seven days without phone service, and I thought I was going to have phone service and I told my mother I would,” she said. “I just had this weird feeling on like the sixth or seventh day. I was like, ‘I need to go home now.’ So I got in my car, drove to where I had service, called my parents. Come to find out only 12 hours before, my mother had called the Humboldt sheriff’s department saying I was missing.”

Despite reports that she had told her mother she was going to work on a weed farm, Bekah clarified, “To set the record straight, I’m not a weed farmer. I’m still a nanny in L.A.. But yes, my friends have a weed farm.”

As for her own elimination from the ABC dating show, Bekah admitted it was tough for her.

“I’m hanging in there. It was shocking for me as well,” she said. “But I’m picking up the pieces as they go along.”

Kimmel called out fellow contestant Tia, who told Bachelor Arie Luyendyk Jr. that Bekah wasn’t ready for marriage. Bekah noted that she has seen Tia since that time, “Against my will.”

