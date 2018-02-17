'Bachelor' Star Bekah Martinez Reveals Whether She'd Date Peter Kraus Now (Exclusive)

Bekah Martinez may have almost made it to hometowns on Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor, but she really went on the show for a chance to date Peter Kraus.

The now-23-year-old nanny wasn't shy about revealing her crush on Kraus during her appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live! last Monday -- weeks after Kraus actually told ET that Martinez had caught his eye.

"Did he really say that?" she adorably asked ET's Lauren Zima at The Bachelor's Women Tell All taping last week. "[That's] hilarious, because I've been joking around like 'Well, thank god it was Arie because I wouldn't have lasted past week two with Peter. I think Peter would have sent me home.'"

While Martinez was definitely flattered to get a shout out from Kraus, she wasn't sure if she should reach out. "I don't know," she said. "That's a little ridiculous. I'm sure he gets lots of offers on a daily basis."

The brunette beauty had no problem admitting her shock that he backed out of being The Bachelor, however.

"I think it was surprising. I was a little bit relieved," she said, explaining that she pictured herself with Kraus while watching Rachel Lindsay's season of The Bachelorette. "I'm not joking, when I drove to the casting call I was hung over. I had been up since 4 o'clock in the morning the night before and I was driving to Orange County and I'm like, 'This is for Peter!' I kept telling myself that."

"Then I found out it was Arie I was kind of like, "I don't know who the hell this is, but it's going to be [like] meeting a stranger like anywhere else. I've [met] boyfriends at the gym, through friends, at a bar, whatever, so it's like, 'Well, I'm gonna meet a stranger on TV and just see what happens,'" she recalled. "So it's kind of cool."

While The Bachelor didn't work out for Martinez, she's open to becoming the Bachelorette or heading to Bachelor in Paradise. "I'll just make sure to tell my mom exactly where I'm going, so she doesn't freak out," she joked.

"There's so many opportunities that are coming my way, and so despite getting dumped, which sucks, it's awesome to have so many new opportunities just coming from all angles," Martinez gushed. "Maybe Paradise, I'm not sure."

"Honestly, since the end of filming, the past three months is like, the first time I've really put a pause on dating. I've been totally single and it's been really nice," she added. "I've just gotten to reflect so much on what I've learned and who I am and what kind of partner I want to be with in the future, so I don't know. We'll see what happens."

The Bachelor airs Mondays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC. Women Tell All will air on Sunday, Feb. 25.

