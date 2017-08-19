'Bachelorette' Rachel Lindsay Parties Poolside with Fiance Bryan Abasolo - See the Pic!
This is one hot couple!
Rachel Lindsay and Bryan Abasolo heated things up in Miami on Saturday, sharing some poolside PDA.
The newly engaged Bachelorette announced their arrival on Instagram, with a smoochy pic and the caption "Made it to Miami with mi amor."
From there, it was on to a sunny party, with the two kissing and dancing the afternoon away.
The couple plans to take time before they officially get married, sharing in the After the Final Rose special that they are planning on a winter wedding.
ET spoke with Rachel and Bryan after the big finale, where they shared the secret to making their relationship work.
"Communication is key....," Bryan said. "Throughout the three months that we've finished the show, [we] Facetime, call several times a day. I mean, we don't stop talking to each other. And we bring up, you know, all the tough topics. We discuss everything. When we leave, we put everything on the table."
"We talk about everything," Rachel added.
They also told ET that they're "mulling over" whether they'll move to Dallas, Miami or Los Angeles.
Based on the photo, looks like Miami could be a strong contender.
