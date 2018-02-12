Barack Obama Sweetly Notes Wife Michelle’s ‘Hotness’ While Unveiling Official Presidential Portraits

Official portraits of former President Barack Obama and his wife, Michelle, were unveiled at the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery in Washington, D.C., on Monday.

Painted by Kehinde Wiley and Amy Sherald, the collection marks the first time that African American artists have been commissioned by the gallery to do portraits of a former president and first lady.

Wiley's portrait shows the suited-up 44th president sitting on a wooden chair against a wall of leaves and flowers, while Michelle is perched in a flowing black-and-white dress.

The couple were on hand to reveal the artwork, with Barack standing back to admire his portrait while the crowd cheered.

LOOK: Former Pres. Barack Obama assists in unveiling his official portrait at Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery https://t.co/GnFE680HQOpic.twitter.com/FrGDSGp7q2 — CBS News (@CBSNews) February 12, 2018

He then sweetly thanked Sherald for “spectacularly capturing the grace and beauty and intelligence and charm and hotness of the woman I love."

Barack Obama praises Michelle Obama's portrait artist "for so spectacularly capturing the grace and beauty and intelligence and charm and hotness of the woman I love." https://t.co/31IsuBQpNppic.twitter.com/7tkznasSaA — ABC News (@ABC) February 12, 2018

In an email sent to Obama Foundation subscribers, the 56-year-old explained the significance of selecting the artists who would help, “shape, quite literally, how someone sees the office of the American presidency.”

“Kehinde Wiley and I share some things in common,” Barack explained. “Both of us had an American mother who raised us, an African father who was absent from our lives, and a search to figure out just where we fit in. I wrote a book about that journey, because I can’t paint. But I suspect a lot of Kehinde’s journey is reflected in his art.”

“I was struck by the way his portraits challenge the way we view power and privilege; the way he endows his subjects, men and women often invisible in everyday life, with a level of dignity that not only makes them visible, but commands our attention,” he added.

Celebs were quick to react to the portraits, with Chrissy Teigen tweeting Michelle’s piece of art with the caption “Help us,” while A Wrinkle in Time director Ava DuVernay praised the works for reminding her “to hope.”

Monday morning joy as portraits of President and First Lady Obama are revealed by artists Amy Sherald and Kehinde Wiley. Reminds me to hope. #ObamaPortraitspic.twitter.com/6r4NtH0rxx — Ava DuVernay (@ava) February 12, 2018

See more on Barack and Michelle below.

RELATED COVERAGE:

NEWS: Michelle Obama Recalls Awkward Melania Trump Gift Exchange -- and How Barack Saved Her!

NEWS: Barack Obama Dishes on His 'Dad Moves' on David Letterman's New Netflix Show

NEWS: Michelle Obama Shares 'Best Friend' Barack's Sweet Birthday Gift -- See the Pic!

Related Gallery