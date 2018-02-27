Bekah Martinez Knows Who Arie Luyendyk Jr. Ends Up With, and Says They Won't Stay Together (Exclusive)

Bekah Martinez is not predicting a happy ending to Arie Luyendyk Jr.'s season of The Bachelor.

ET's Lauren Zima sat down with the 23-year-old nanny and Bachelor standout for an exclusive interview on Monday, where she revealed that she knows how the "shocking" season finale plays out, and predicted Arie Luyendk Jr. won't stay together with the person he chooses on the show.

"I don't see him being with this person for the rest of his life," she said. "I don't. I just don't think that's what he wants right now, if he's being honest with himself and honest with the world. I think it's odd [that he would worry about choosing the wrong person]. I think that if you fear yourself making a wrong decision that much, you're probably not very in touch with yourself."

Fans saw Luyendyk tell both Becca and Lauren that he was in love with them on Monday's episode. He also voiced his fears about "choosing the wrong person," and promos for next week's finale tease that it'll end in tears. While it's unclear who Arie picks in the end, a three-hour finale on Monday followed by a two-hour After the Final Rose on Tuesday suggest there will be lots to talk about.

"I genuinely think this is going to be the most dramatic season ever," Bekah shared. "I'm not just being Chris Harrison on that. I think it's going to be very dramatic and very shocking. And I think people will have very strong emotions about the way that this season ends. That's for sure."

"I saw everything play out behind the scenes. You know, you are friends with the people [on the show], so you have people calling you, telling you what's going on, and it's rough," she continued. "At first, I was just like, 'Oh, my gosh, this cannot actually be happening.' And then, honestly, my reaction after was like, 'Oh, well, that kind of makes sense.' I think Arie has a conflict between how he wants to present himself and what kind of woman he thinks he should be with, and what kind of woman he knows he should be with. And then what he really wants. I mean, you just don't change dating patterns you had for years and years at the drop of a hat because you're on a TV show. That doesn't just change overnight."

At the end of the day, however, the brunette beauty does give Arie "props" for going with "what he really wants." But, she adds, "Arie doesn't have a huge fan base as it is, and I think the small fan base will be affected negatively [by the finale]."

Ultimately, Bekah doesn't think Arie's a bad person, but also doesn't think he's ready for marriage, despite his claims all season long. "He may be a misguided person, perhaps, but I think he's a good person, and a fun person," she said.

The season finale of The Bachelor airs Monday at 8 p.m. ET/PT on ABC, followed by After the Final Rose on Tuesday.

