Bella Thorne Goes Glam in Sexy Bustier at 'Midnight Sun' Premiere

Bella, indeed!

Bella Thorne certainly turned heads when she hit the red carpet on Thursday night for the Hollywood premiere of her upcoming movie, Midnight Sun.

While the 20-year-old actress-singer is never afraid to rock a wild style, this time she opted for some old Hollywood glamour, stepping out in a Raisa & Vanessa dress that included a stunning embellished bustier top and a dusty pink fringe bottom.

Thorne completed the look by accessorizing with Norman Silverman diamonds.

The Famous In Love star's appearance at the premiere comes just a few days after she hinted to one of her Twitter followers that she was planning to launch her own beauty line. ET's Katie Krause got the scoop on this new endeavor.

"It's all organic, which is cool. We have a lot of acne-infused products," she said while at the premiere. "Of course, it is makeup, but one of the main things for me is to actually take care of your skin with the makeup brand -- with me struggling so much with acne always, constantly."

Thorne also opened up to ET about her role in Midnight Sun and what it was like be the onscreen love interest of Patrick Schwarzenegger. In the movie, Thorne plays Kate, a 17-year-old girl who suffers from a condition that prevents her from being out in the sunlight. Upon meeting and falling for Charlie (Schwarzenegger), she hesitates to tell him about her condition.

The actress says playing a girl who is locked in her room all day gave her a stronger appreciation for life. "I've been thinking about this for a while -- growing up around, you know, kind of dead and sadness. You realize that one day you're there and the very next day you could not be," she said optimistically. "So, always keeping that mindset. I like to complain about silly things and then I'll look at myself and I'll be like, 'Bella, come on! Who you kidding? You're so lucky, my goodness.'"

Thorne and her co-stars weren't the only famous faces at the movie premiere! Justin Bieber also showed up to support Schwarzenegger, 24. Here's a look at the pop star's rare red carpet appearance:

Midnight Sun hits theaters on March 23.

