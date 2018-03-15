Justin Bieber Supports Pal Patrick Schwarzenegger at 'Midnight Sun' Premiere -- Pics!

Justin Bieber is all about supporting his friends.

The 24-year-old singer stepped out on Thursday night to support his good pal Patrick Schwarzenegger at the premiere of Schwarzenegger's new movie, Midnight Sun, at the ArcLight in Hollywood, California. The "Sorry" crooner was casually dressed in black slacks and matching sweatshirt while posing for group pics on the red carpet.

ET's Katie Krause caught up with Schwarzenegger at the premiere, and the 24-year-old actor had nothing but praise for the singer.

"He's such a great guy," Schwarzenegger said. "I'm just really blessed to call him a friend, he's a really great guy… I'm really happy he came to support me and I'll support him throughout his life."

The event marked a rare red carpet appearance for the singer, who has shied away from Hollywood events over the last couple of years. His last major public outing was last month at the 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game at Staples Center in Los Angeles.

However, Bieber has remained in the headlines since he and Selena Gomez rekindled their romance late last year. Despite recent rumors that the couple was on the brink of splitting, the two are still together.

A source told ET earlier this week that the former Disney star is just overwhelmed with the media attention, family troubles and rumors surrounding her life. She decided to take a break from work and any obligations to spend time with her family and out of Los Angeles.

"Selena is very delicate; her 'comeback' to the spotlight has been tough -- especially with the interest in her personal life with Justin and her mother,” the source shared. “She is taking time to herself. This is not the first time she has done this."

Schwarzenegger's new film, Midnight Sun, hits theaters March 23.

