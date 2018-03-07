Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber Not 'Broken Up' But 'Simply Apart,' Source Says (Exclusive)

Don’t worry Jelena fans, they’re not on a break!

Despite rumors of a split or the couple taking a break, a source tells ET that Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber are merely apart at the moment because they’re on separate coasts -- she’s in New York City, while he’s spending some time in Los Angeles.



"They're still together," says the source. "Justin and Selena are apart, as they often are for various reasons. It's not because they are broken up or taking a break.”

However, the source admits, "that doesn't mean things are perfect between them. They have issues just like any other couple."

The pair started dating in 2010 and had been on and off until 2015. They reconnected late last year and have kept their relationship very private, as Selena continues to put her health issues and personal needs first. The 25-year-old "Wolves" singer suffers from lupus and underwent a kidney transplant last year.

"She's still working hard, looking after her health, and doing what's good for her," the source notes. "Justin isn't walking all over her."

ET previously reported that Gomez’s friends and family, particularly her mother, Mandy Teefey, struggled with the couple’s reunion, given the pair’s ups and downs in the past. According to the source, that conflict continues to play a part in her relationship with Bieber.

"It's not easy for Selena to be stuck in the middle,” the source says. "Her family not liking him is the biggest issue -- but if they can get through that or if her family changes their tune, things will be a lot smoother."

Despite the drama, the singer publicly acknowledged her rekindled romance with Bieber for the first time last week on his 24th birthday. "March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom," Gomez wrote alongside a picture of her laughing with a Polaroid of Bieber on her forehead.

