Selena Gomez Wishes Justin Bieber a Happy 24th Birthday With Sweet Photo

Selena Gomez took some time out on Thursday to wish her boyfriend, Justin Bieber, a happy birthday.

Bieber turned 24 on Thursday, and Gomez celebrated the occasion with a sweet Instagram post.

"March 1, 1994 someone I know that happens to be super cool was born. Boom," Gomez wrote alongside a picture of her laughing with a Polaroid of Bieber on her forehead.

On Thursday, Bieber was spotted solo, driving a mint green Lamborghini in Los Angeles.

Gomez and Bieber rekindled their romance late last year -- and certainly appear to be going strong -- though before Gomez's latest Instagram post, hadn't acknowledged their relationship on social media. Last week, they attended church together in Beverly Hills, California, and also recently took a romantic trip to Jamaica, where Bieber's dad, Jeremy, got married. During the getaway, the superstar couple wasn't shy about showing plenty of PDA.

Last month, a source told ET that Bieber is "very supportive" of Gomez putting her health first. The "Wolves" singer completed a two-week treatment program for depression and anxiety earlier this year.

"Justin was one of the first people she saw when she got out of rehab," the source said. "He was very supportive of her taking care of her health. In the past, it was always Selena pushing Justin to take care of himself, like by introducing him to Hillsong [Church]. Now, it's his turn to push her to take care of herself."

"They've both matured and have very different priorities," the source added about how their relationship has changed the second time around. "Justin isn't interested in partying and Selena is much more confident, and isn't afraid to put her needs ahead of anyone else's. They've done the fame thing for so long, now they just want to work on quality projects and live a low-key life."

