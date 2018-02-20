Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Continue to Enjoy Jamaican Getaway -- See the Pics!

Jelena is still enjoying Jamaica!

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber were all smiles as they were spotted hanging out at a private hillside villa on Tuesday, where they stayed with Bieber's family. The couple were in attendance as the 23-year-old singer's dad, Jeremy Bieber, and his longtime girlfriend, Chelsey Rebelo, hosted a destination wedding in Jamaica on Monday.

Bieber was buttoned up in white as he stood by his father at the altar on Monday, but appeared much more relaxed in a pink T-shirt on Tuesday.

Family A post shared by Jeremy Bieber (@jeremybieber) on Feb 20, 2018 at 3:42pm PST

Gomez, meanwhile, couldn't have looked happier in a white swimsuit and pants, as she mingled with Bieber's family with a drink in hand.

A source told ET on Tuesday that while Bieber has been a source of contention between Gomez and her mom since they reignited their romance, the former Disney star couldn't get along better with Bieber's family.

"Justin’s family doesn’t hold any grudges against Selena," a source tells ET. "Justin and Selena have spent time with both of Justin’s parents. They welcomed her back with open arms.”

"Of course Selena would be included in this celebration! She’s known Justin’s dad for years and he adores her," the source continued, adding that Gomez and Bieber are "going strong."

