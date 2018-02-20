Selena Gomez Joins Justin Bieber in Jamaica for His Father's Wedding

Selena Gomez is hanging with the Bieber family.

The 25-year-old singer-actress jetted off to Jamaica with her on-again, off-again boyfriend, Justin Bieber, and joined him at his father, Jeremy's, wedding to Chelsey Rebelo.

"Justin’s family doesn’t hold any grudges against Selena," a source tells ET. "Justin and Selena have spent time with both of Justin’s parents. They welcomed her back with open arms.”

The source adds, "Of course Selena would be included in this celebration! She’s known Justin’s dad for years and he adores her."

That being said, Selena's family is not so welcoming of the 23-year-old "Love Yourself" singer. “Meanwhile, don’t expect to see Justin hanging out with Selena’s family. They’re just not quite there yet," the source notes.

As for how the relationship is going this time around, the source insists that Justin and Selena "are going strong" and are "together all the time!"

Ahead of the nuptials, Justin's dad shared some photos of his family making the trek to Jamaica for his big day. "The crew off to airport," the father of three wrote.

Romance is certainly in the air this month. Last week, Justin and Selena were spotted having a casual date night on Valentine's Day in Los Angeles.

"Selena made it back in L.A. in time to spend Valentine’s Day with Justin," an eyewitness told ET, noting that she flew back from New York City. "They went to church and then went to the Montage for dinner. They were at church around 8:30 p.m. and stayed for about an hour."

