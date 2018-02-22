Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Reunite in L.A. After Jamaican Getaway -- See the Pics!

It's business as usual for Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez.

The couple is back to their Los Angeles routines after a romantic few days in Jamaica, where they were celebrating the wedding of Bieber's father, Jeremy.



Bieber and Gomez traded their swimsuits for bundled up attire back in Southern California, where they were spotted attending church in Beverly Hills on Wednesday.

The Canadian crooner appeared to be sporting his famous hairstyle once again. He was seen rocking an oversized gray sweatshirt and dark baggy jeans as he left the service, while Gomez looked casual and cute in light-wash jeans, a black tee, warm jacket, and PUMA shoes which she designed herself. She accessorized her look with a long side braid and cup of coffee.

Backgrid

The former Disney star wore the same look as she stepped out with a friend for late-night shopping at Vons after church.

Backgrid

Then on Thursday, Bieber was photographed heading to the gym in an all-black ensemble.

Backgrid

A source told ET on Tuesday that Gomez and Bieber "are going strong" and are "together all the time" since rekindling their romance. See more in the video below.

