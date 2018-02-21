Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Share a Romantic Moment Together in Jamaica: Pic

Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez's lovefest in Jamaica continues.

The couple has been in Jamaica for Bieber's dad Jeremy's wedding to longtime love Chelsey Rebelo, and on Wednesday, they were snapped cuddling while sitting on steps. Bieber was shirtless as he cradled Gomez's neck, who was casually clad in a white dress and sandals.

Splash News

Bieber and Gomez have been in Jamaica since Monday, when the destination wedding took place. The two definitely appear to be enjoying their getaway, openly showing affection with one another while mingling with the "Sorry" singer's family.

Family A post shared by Jeremy Bieber (@jeremybieber) on Feb 20, 2018 at 3:42pm PST

On Tuesday, a source told ET that Bieber's family is completely supportive of his relationship with the former Disney star.

“Justin and Selena have spent time with both of Justin’s parents, they welcomed her back with open arms," the source said of the stars' rekindled romance. “Of course Selena would be included in this [wedding] celebration! She’s known Justin’s dad for years and he adores her.”

However, the same can't be said for Gomez's family.

"They’re just not quite there yet," the source said of Bieber spending time with Gomez's loved ones.

