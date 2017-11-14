Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and More Act Out J.J. Abrams-Directed Comic Book Created by Young Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel went over the hill in style on Monday night! The late night host turned 50 with a slew of celebrity guests and surprises. There was a performance by James Taylor, a Kimmel-centric version of “Mean Tweets,” and even some comedy stylings from Adam Sandler and Ray Romano.
But perhaps the best gift of the night came from guest Ben Affleck and director J.J. Abrams.
“I was able to start this really, really exciting superhero project. That’s my next thing. In fact, the director’s here. I wanted to bring him out,” Affleck said, introducing the Star Wars director.
Abrams brought Kimmel a very special comic book, which the late night host revealed he wrote and drew at the age of nine.
“Muscle Man and Color Kid, they’re the main heroes – this is ridiculous,” Kimmel recalled, laughing. “Color Kid was the best though because he had all the powers of the rainbow… The bad guy, I forgot his name, but he’s got prominent breasts.”
“The characters really spoke to me and they demanded to be brought to life,” Abrams said. “So I took this exact book, I didn’t change a word. And we spent $250 million.”
Kimmel and his audience were then treated to a screening of “The Terrific Ten,” starring Affleck as Muscle Man, Zach Galifianakis as Super Duck, Billy Crudup as Color Kid, Shaquille O’Neal as Spire, Ty Burrell as Mirgiv, Will Arnett as Meinstrom, Jason Bateman as Bendolite, Jon Hamm as Lucky Lad, Jennifer Aniston as Laser Lass, Cousin Sal as Super Sal and Kimmel’s nemesis Matt Damon as the villain Doctor Bolt. Wanda Sykes played Dr. Bolt’s weapon -- The Bleach Master – which was just a box a bleach.
As the team of heroes argued about their silly getups, Damon shouted, “Shut up, everybody shut up! We all suck. And you know why? We were created by a weird, sad kid, who grew to become a weird, fat man. F**k Kimmel!”
Kimmel loved the clip, declaring it, “the best gift I ever got.”
For more from Kimmel, watch the clip below!