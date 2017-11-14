Ben Affleck, Matt Damon and More Act Out J.J. Abrams-Directed Comic Book Created by Young Jimmy Kimmel

Jimmy Kimmel went over the hill in style on Monday night! The late night host turned 50 with a slew of celebrity guests and surprises. There was a performance by James Taylor, a Kimmel-centric version of “Mean Tweets,” and even some comedy stylings from Adam Sandler and Ray Romano.

But perhaps the best gift of the night came from guest Ben Affleck and director J.J. Abrams.

“I was able to start this really, really exciting superhero project. That’s my next thing. In fact, the director’s here. I wanted to bring him out,” Affleck said, introducing the Star Wars director.

Abrams brought Kimmel a very special comic book, which the late night host revealed he wrote and drew at the age of nine.