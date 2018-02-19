Beyonce and Blue Ivy Take Sweet Selfies at NBA All-Star Game

Beyonce is spending some quality time with her firstborn!

The 36-year-old singer sat courtside at the NBA All-Star Game at Los Angeles' Staples Center on Sunday, where she and Blue Ivy were spotted posing for a few selfies.

The mother-daughter duo -- who were joined by Bey's mom, Tina Knowles Lawson and her husband, Richard Lawson -- couldn't have looked more stylish at the game. Queen Bey rocked a chic asymmetric draped wrap skirt by Jacquemus under a brown hoodie and PVC boots by Gianvito Rossi, while Blue sported jeans, a moto jacket and matching black booties.

While Bey's husband, JAY-Z, and their two other children, twins Rumi and Sir, were missing from the family's big night out, the NBA All-Star Weekend has attracted plenty of celebs.

Stars like Jimmy Kimmel, Jack Nicholson, Dave Chapelle, Snoop Dogg, Ellen Pompeo, Julianne Moore and Arnold Schwarzenegger were all in attendance at the 67th All-Star Game, which featured teams picked by captains LeBron James and Stephen Curry.

