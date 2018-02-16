Jamie Foxx's 8-Year-Old Daughter Dishes on His Sweet, Sensitive Side (Exclusive)

Jaime Foxx is the ultimate dad.

ET's Nischelle Turner caught up with the 50-year-old actor and his daughter, Annalise, ahead of the 2018 NBA Celebrity Basketball Game in Los Angeles on Friday, where she spilled on her dad's sensitive side and his hooping skills.

When asked if Foxx can "hoop," his 8-year-old daughter excitingly said, "Yeah!"

"I got an old school game and I don’t have any knees," Foxx said about his b-ball skills. "So my shoot looks weird, but you know what I call it? Effective."

"I am the coach. You know what? I’m whatever you need. You know what I’m saying?" he added. "You need the big shot? That’s what I’m doing. I’m going for 50."

Meanwhile, with Valentine's Day behind them, Annalise revealed that her dad is a real sweetheart when it comes to the special day.

"Every year he always gives me and my mom flowers," she shared, with Foxx chiming in: "Yeah, I'm passionate."

This Feb. 14 Foxx also spent some time with another one of his main ladies, Katie Holmes.

The private couple was spotted playing a game of basketball earlier this week. A source told ET that Foxx picked up Holmes at her house on Wednesday afternoon.

"She was doing this funny little dance as they walked in, and Jamie was laughing," ET's source shared.

See more of their time together in the video below.

The 2018 NBA All-Star Celebrity Game takes place at the Verizon Up Arena at the Los Angeles Convention Center on Friday at 7 p.m. ET on ESPN.

