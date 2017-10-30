Beyonce and JAY-Z Channel Hip-Hop Couple Notorious BIG and Lil' Kim for Halloween
Leave it to Beyonce and JAY-Z to come up with the ultimate couple's costume.
The two attended Kelly Rowland's Halloween party over the weekend, and decided to go as another hip-hop power couple! Beyonce dressed as hip-hop artist Lil' Kim, while JAY-Z channeled the late Brooklyn rapper Notorious B.I.G.
The mother of three's costume appears to be inspired by Lil' Kim's look in Missy Elliott's music video for "The Rain," while her husband rocked 5001 Flavors leather jacket, jeans, and a white T-shirt that he accessorized with a cane, gold chains and sunglasses.
This isn't the first time Queen Bey has paid homage to hip-hop and R&B artists with her Halloween costumes. Last year, she enlisted daughter Blue Ivy and mom Tina Knowles to dress up with her as Salt-N-Pepa from their "Push It" music video.
In 2014, she and Blue also paid tribute to the Jackson family by dressing up as Janet and Michael.
