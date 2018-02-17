Beyonce and JAY-Z Make Glamorous Appearance at Art Show in L.A.

Beyonce and JAY-Z enjoyed a date night at an art show on Friday night.

The superstar couple made a glamorous appearance at Mark Bradford's private art exhibition opening in Los Angeles.

Bey and Jay couldn't have looked more chic at the event. The "Halo singer" wore a fitted black skirt, an orange Ellery jacket, strappy black Alexander Wang sandals and cool shades, while her husband rocked an all-black ensemble with white sneakers. The two were spotted posing for photos with Bradford, before graciously greeting fans at the exhibition.

Beyoncé & JAY-Z attending Mark Bradford's private art exhibit opening in LA (Feb. 15). pic.twitter.com/VXeyLHRlyj — BEYONCÉ LEGION (@Bey_Legion) February 16, 2018

While Queen Bey was all smiles and appeared to have a great time at the event, Tiffany Haddish recently claimed to have seen another side to the GRAMMY winner, when an actress got too close to her husband.

See more in the video below.

