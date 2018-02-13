Tiffany Haddish Claims She Witnessed Beyonce Shut Down an Actress Who Tried to Touch JAY-Z

Tiffany Haddish says she saw another side of Beyonce.

In a preview for TV One’s Uncensored, airing Feb. 18, the Girls Trip star recounts hanging out with the Lemonade singer and her husband, JAY-Z.

"I was talking to Jay-Z for a little bit, and there was another actress that was there who was also talking to JAY-Z," Haddish recalls. "[The actress] touched JAY-Z’s chest and Beyonce came walking up like, 'B**tttchhh!’ -- but, she didn’t say that."

The 38-year-old comedian said she read the mother of three's body language, adding, "Her demeanor, her body from the way she walked up on them said, 'Get your hands off my man’s chest.'"

Careful not to share too much, not even the alleged actress' name, Haddish quips, "So then she also started talking to the other actress and some other stuff happened but I’m not gonna say nothin’ yet."

Haddish doesn't preface when this supposed incident occurred but she did recently snap a selfie with Beyonce while at a party, and claimed that while at the event, it was Queen Bey that held her back from getting into a fight.

"I’m not at liberty to say what had went down at the party, but Beyonce was just telling me to have a good time, and I was like, 'No, I’m gonna end up fighting this b***h!'" she told Vulture of her first interaction with the GRAMMY winner. "She was like, 'No, have fun, Tiffany,' and I said, 'I’m only going to have fun if you take a selfie with me.'"

Beyonce agreed. "Then she buried her face in my wig," Haddish continued. "We took the picture and I was like, 'Is my wig slipping?' And she was like, 'Mmm-hmm.'"

While Beyonce has found her man, Haddish admitted to ET's Kevin Frazier while at Super Bowl LII that she was on the hunt to find a guy.

