Beyonce's 8 Most Unforgettable Moments on Tour

Beyonce owns the stage!

Whether she’s On the Run with her hubby, JAY-Z, or rolling solo, there’s no denying that Queen Bey brings an allure to every live performance that keeps us coming back for more.

From jamming alongside an all-female band to her flawless, and sometimes controversial, tour wardrobe, Yonce never disappoints.

Since her first headlining tour in 2003, the Houston, Texas, native has consistently raised the bar, but it's clear that her only competition is herself.

As Bey prepares to hit the road again with Jay for her first world tour since giving birth to twins Rumi and Sir, let's celebrate some of her most unforgettable tour moments.

1. Singing "Halo" to a Terminally Ill Fan

Getty Images

Chelsea Lee James shared a stage with the GRAMMY winner, who serenaded her with a tear-jerking rendition of “Halo” during the I Am.. Word Tour stop in Sydney, Australia, in 2009. The two reunited in 2013, but sadly, James succumbed to cancer the following year.

2. When She Snatched Her Own Wig

Beyonce never met a wig that she couldn't snatch, including her own! The singer's blonde locks got tangled in a fan mid-performance, at the Mrs. Carter Show World Tour in Montreal, Canada, in 2013, and she didn't miss a beat.

3. Helping Set Up a Surprise Marriage Proposal During Her Concert

A post shared by Ashley Everett (@ashleycmeverett) on Oct 13, 2016 at 3:45pm PDT

Beyonce dance captain, Ashley Everett, got the surprise of a lifetime when her boyfriend, dancer and choreographer John Silver, popped the question during the St. Louis, Missouri, show on the Formation World Tour in 2016. Bey helped make the romantic moment happen, and she couldn’t stop beaming as Silver got down on one knee to ask for Everett's hand in marriage.

4. Meeting Her "Husband" for the First Time

“Say My Name” took on a whole new meaning for one fan who proved his loyalty by changing his last name to Knowles. Bey didn’t believe him, until he pulled out a photo ID and proudly announced that he was her "husband.”

5. Performing During a Lightning Storm

Getty Images

The Formation World Tour was met by a lightning storm in North Carolina in 2016. Bey had every intention of finishing out the concert, but the scary weather forced her to cancel the show early.

6. Sharing a Kiss With JAY-Z in Paris

Getty Images

Sealed with a kiss! Fans couldn’t stop swooning over Mr. and Mrs. Carter's sweet smooch in Paris during the first installment of the On the Run World Tour in 2014.

7. Getting in Formation With Serena Williams

Getty Images

Serena Williams joined the final stop on the Formation World Tour at the MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in 2016. The tennis champion reunited with Bey for a fierce recreation of her cameo in the “Sorry” music video.

8. Her Ear Literally Started Bleeding During a Concert and She Kept Singing

Getty Images

The show must go on! A bleeding ear injury wasn't enough to stop Bey from finishing out her performance at the Tidal X 10:15 charity concert in Brooklyn, New York, in 2016. Instead of reacting to the blood running down her cheek (thanks to a broken earring), she just kept singing.

