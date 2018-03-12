Beyonce Officially Announces 'On the Run II' Tour With JAY-Z: See the Promo Video and Pics!

It's official!

After weeks of speculation, Beyonce announced the On the Run II tour with husband JAY-Z, their second joint tour together. The 36-year-old singer announced the news with three black-and-white posts on Instagram, including a video of a few sweet moments between the two during their first On the Run tour set to Marcia Aitken's "I'm Still in Love With You."

The tour kicks off on Wednesday, June 6th in Cardiff, UK, and will stop in 15 cities across the UK and Europe and 21 cities in North America before ending on Oct. 2 in Vancouver, BC. Tickets will go on sale to the general public starting Monday, March 19, at LiveNation.com and all usual outlets. However, beginning Wednesday, March 14th at 9 a.m., members of the Beyhive and TIDAL subscribers will have a pre-sale opportunity for all dates.

Beyonce and JAY-Z's first On the Run tour ran from June 2014 until September of that year. Clearly, the couple has plenty to work with since then, welcoming twins Sir and Rumi last June, and JAY-Z releasing his deeply personal album, 4:44 later that month.

