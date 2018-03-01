Beyonce Shares Pics of Her Flirty Style at 'Wrinkle in Time' Premiere

Beyonce didn't walk the red carpet at the A Wrinkle In Time premiere, but she certainly made an entrance.

Two days after the star-studded event in Hollywood, which had the movie's stars Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Chris Pine and Mindy Kaling in attendance, the mother of three shared several photos with her Instagram followers and on her website of the flirty ensemble she chose for her night out. Beyonce wore a cleavage-baring floral mini-dress that she paired with nude pumps.

As for accessories, the 36-year-old singer sported a glittery green clutch, multi-colored sunglasses, AS29 diamond drop earrings and diamond rings by Hueb and MARLI.

Beyonce's Instagram serves more as a fashion blog these days as she often shares photos of her outfits after a big night on the town.

Funnily enough, while at A Wrinkle In Time premiere, Winfrey told ET's Nancy O'Dell that her portrayal of Mrs. Which in the Disney film was inspired in part by Queen Bey.

“It's a whole lot to put on, but when I did the whole scene out in the middle of the grasses and the golden grasses," she described. "I thought, ‘I am a relative of Beyoncé -- a distant relative of Beyonce.'"

A Wrinkle In Time hits theaters on March 9.

In the meantime, check out ET's exclusive interview with Winfrey.

