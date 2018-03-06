Beyoncé and JAY-Z Going on Tour Together Again!

Get ready for "'18 Bonnie & Clyde"!

Beyoncé and JAY-Z are doing a follow-up to their 2014 On the Run Tour, a source tells ET. The source adds that tickets are expected to go on sale next week.

Rumors started swirling about the pop music royalty taking the stage together again after an event called "On the Run 2" popped up (and was subsequently deleted) off of Beyoncé's Ticketmaster page. Immediately, fans started going off about the reveal.

"UMMMMM SO BEYONCÉ JUST ADDED THIS EVENT ON TICKETMASTER???" one fan tweeted, with a screengrab of the listing, which had a presale date set for Tuesday.

The new tour certainly makes sense, as the couple has collaborated a ton since their last effort. In addition to Beyoncé popping up on "Family Feud" off of JAY-Z's 4:44 album, the two recently collaborated with DJ Khaled and Future on "Top Off," and the two were revealed to be working on a joint album together that ultimately became Lemonade and 4:44, two deeply personal albums that touch on JAY's admitted infidelity.

It sounds like an event you won't wanna miss, especially if you didn't grab tickets to Queen B's raincheck Coachella performances.

We'll be eagerly awaiting more tour details as they drop, but one person you probably won't be getting updates from is Tiffany Haddish! Watch the video below for the Girls Trip star's priceless reaction to being seemingly called out by Beyoncé on "Top Off" and vowing to sign an NDA whenever they hang out again.

