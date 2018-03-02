Beyoncé Is Going Vegan Ahead of Coachella -- See the Ab-tastic Pic!

Beyoncé is getting back on her vegan grind!

The Lemonade singer took to Instagram on Friday to reveal to fans that she'd be cutting out the meats and animal products out of her diet ahead of her Coachella headlining performance in April.

"44 days until Coachella!! Vegan Time!! Click the link in my bio to join me!" the 36-year-old artist told her fans. She paired the announcement with two photos, one of a delicious looking avocado toast (fitting for her trip to the desert land of sunshine and millennials!) as well as a shot showing off her post-baby abs in a super sick crop top from her Ivy Park line.

Check out the pics below!

A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) on Mar 2, 2018 at 3:50pm PST

Slay all day, Veyoncé!

The diet plan Bey linked to, 22 Days Nutrition from celebrity trainer Marco Borges, is not new to the pop star, and in fact has been her go-to for her past vegan stints. In 2015, ET's Keltie Knight talked to Borges for The Insider, where he shared what the plan is all about.

"Whether or not you want to go 100% plant-based, the reality is that we know we can benefit from eating more vegetables. From eating more foods from the Earth. Eating more foods that are processed and that are as close to nature as possible and that is the message," he explained. "What better vehicle then Bey's platform. She's the type of person that lives to empower people so we thought this was an amazing opportunity to empower people and help them to live healthier lives."

Meanwhile, Beyoncé got a new song in her repertoire for a possible Coachella setlist addition of Friday, when DJ Kaled dropped "Top Off" featuring Bey, JAY-Z and Future. But does Queen B take digs at Kim Kardashian and Tiffany Haddish during her verse? Watch the video below for more.

RELATED CONTENT:

Does Beyoncé Throw Shade at Kim Kardashian on New Song 'Top Off'? -- Listen

Pregnant Chrissy Teigen Slays in All-Black Outfit Channeling Beyonce: Pic!

Beyonce and Blue Ivy Take Sweet Selfies at NBA All-Star Game

Related Gallery