Beyonce's Pal Kelly Rowland Talks Spoiling Twins Rumi and Sir Carter (Exclusive)
Kelly Rowland is really trying not to spoil her and Beyonce's kids, but sometimes you can't help it!
ET's Carly Steel chatted with the 36-year-old singer -- who looked stunning in a white Lavonne ensemble -- at the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala, presented by Paul Mitchell, in Los Angeles on Saturday, and had to ask what it's like being an "aunt" to Beyonce and JAY-Z's newborn twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.
"I think that every child loves to be spoiled," Rowland -- who has a 2-year-old son, Titan, with husband Tim Witherspoon -- said when asked if she's been spoiling her new niece and nephew. "We have to stop spoiling my son so much."
The Destiny's Child member added, "I love kids. I love the fact that you don't want to spoil them, you do want to raise a great kid and that's definitely a priority in my family. I'm not raising a brat at all."
As for what she thinks of Eminem and Beyonce's new song, "Walk On Water," Rowland gushed, "It's incredible."
Further praising the track -- which is the first song the 45-year-old rapper has released since 2013 -- she continued, "I admire Eminem so much because when I listen to his song ...it made me tear up because it is a lot of pressure, you know what I mean? You want to make sure you deliver and give the absolute best for your fans.."
Rowland is also planning her return to music. "My fans are mad at me now since I'm coming up on my fifth year, [and] I haven't released music," she quipped. "They're like, 'What is wrong with you?' It's so much hesitation 'cause you want to give them the best so you'll second guess or doubt yourself."
Bringing it back to Eminem, Rowland noted, "I'm happy that he's in a space. I get the space he's in now. Like, he's an animal and I'm an animal right now. So, when I heard that record, I was like, 'Oh, he's in his element.'"
Just last month, ET also caught up with Beyonce's mother, Tina Knowles Lawson, who opened up about her new grandchildren. "They're doing great. They are absolutely beautiful and so much fun," Tina said of the twins, who were born in June. “I mean, I haven't ever been around twins, but it's so cute, I can hardly take it.”
She continued, "It's just really, really different with two babies. I mean, a boy and a girl, very different personalities."