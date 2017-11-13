Beyonce's Pal Kelly Rowland Talks Spoiling Twins Rumi and Sir Carter (Exclusive)

Kelly Rowland is really trying not to spoil her and Beyonce's kids, but sometimes you can't help it!

ET's Carly Steel chatted with the 36-year-old singer -- who looked stunning in a white Lavonne ensemble -- at the 2017 Baby2Baby Gala, presented by Paul Mitchell, in Los Angeles on Saturday, and had to ask what it's like being an "aunt" to Beyonce and JAY-Z's newborn twins, Rumi and Sir Carter.

"I think that every child loves to be spoiled," Rowland -- who has a 2-year-old son, Titan, with husband Tim Witherspoon -- said when asked if she's been spoiling her new niece and nephew. "We have to stop spoiling my son so much."