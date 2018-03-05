‘Big Brother’ Star Christmas Abbott Expecting Her First Child

There’s a baby on the way for Big Brother star Christmas Abbott and her partner, Benjamin Bunn!

The 35-year-old fitness star, who placed third on Big Brother’s 19th season last year, revealed the joyous news with an excited social media post on Monday.

“Well, I’ve always expected the unexpected in my life and this year is no different! In January I discovered I am actually EXPECTING and a whole new life would be laid out before me,” Abbott wrote on Instagram. “After a challenging 2017 year, it is turning out that 2018 is the best year of my life to date. I have my health, family, friends, passion, and a new addition to my tribe.”

“Ben & I couldn’t be happier with this news and are over the moon excited about this wild, new journey,” she continued.

The caption accompanied a slideshow revealing her ultrasound scan and showing Abbott reading What to Expect When You’re Expecting, while laying out in the sun with Bunn, who was flipping through The Expectant Father.

In her post, Abbott also shared the tearful elation she felt after experiencing seeing her baby’s heart beating for the first time.

“I’m currently 9 weeks and our #babybunny has a very active heartbeat!” she shared. “We were so relieved to see the baby healthy and strong. After I saw the heart beating I couldn’t stop crying for most of the remaining day. It was intense. I’m excited to share my experience in this process as much as I feel comfortable.”

Bunn, a CrossFit coach, also expressed his relief at finding out he was having a healthy baby.

“I’ve almost died A BUNCH of times, but have never been so terrified, relieved and elated as when the doctor stared me in the face and told me a healthy child was on the way,” he captioned a slideshow showing the pair at the doctor’s office, with Abbott smiling ear-to-ear while holding her ultrasound photos.

Congrats to the parents-to-be!

