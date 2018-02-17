Shannon Elizabeth Recalls Emotional 'Celebrity Big Brother' Eviction: 'They All Turned On Me' (Exclusive)

Shannon Elizabeth already misses the Celebrity Big Brother house!

ET caught up with the 44-year-old actress just moments after her live elimination from the CBS show on Friday, where she got candid about being the third contestant booted off.

"I didn't want to be here," Shannon explained to ET's Brice Sander, alluding to the fact that she was hoping she would still be in the house, playing the game. "They just -- they all turned on me. They all stabbed me in the back, and they saw me as a threat. Unfortunately, some of them actually don't know the game, and I think I could have been a really good ally. The offer I made to them was gold and they still didn't take it, so... good luck to them!"

The former American Pie star said that the fast-moving pace of the game "definitely impacted" how she decided to play.

"Normally in a real season, I would have thrown the first bunch of competitions -- I never would have come out swinging," she said. "But because it was going so fast ... my boyfriend and I talked long about strategy and he's like, 'You need to go for it because maybe it will give you a chance, in the beginning, to create those alliances if you're the first head of household, because it's a short season.' So, I tried! It just didn't... that [gift bag] twist messed me up, too, for sure."

Shannon, a longtime fan of Big Brother, said that although she came into the game with some insight, there were still some surprises "in terms of how hard it is from the inside to figure out what's going on."

"As far as the teams and the strategy and what's happening behind your back and how hard it is to change a conversation when someone walks in," she explained. "Like, we always talked about, 'OK, have another conversation ready so when somebody enters the room, you just switch to it.' But that was really hard and I didn't do very good with it and nobody did good with it, so you get very paranoid every time you walk in any room. Or I would talk to somebody as a friend, just, like, not even talking game, and somebody would see it and think, 'Oh, they're talking game, they must be aligned.' So, it's like, 'Ah! You cant talk to anybody in here.' How are you supposed to be friends with anybody? So, that was really difficult."

Midway through our interview, we revealed to Shannon that she had one vote in her favor: Brandi Glanville.

"Oh really?" Shannon reacted, seemingly surprised by the vote. "OK, interesting. Well, I guess she was... I figured they're just lobbying for the jury vote at this point. Somebody must have said something because they weren't thinking about it much, until now."

Now that Shannon has been evicted from the house, we, of course, had to ask her who she thinks could take it all, if she were to make her final vote right now. "Metta World Peace," she exclaimed. "Metta's an awesome guy. He was my friend in the house. He stayed out of all the backstabbing and controversy and he's just a really good man, you know? He's a really good person."

Shannon will still get to place her vote at the end of the season but still hasn't decided yet on what exactly she'll be looking for as the remaining contestants continue to play the game, while she watches at home.

"Some of it will be gameplay, strategy, see if somebody's really calling the shots and making moves," she revealed. "Some of it might be emotional. It really depends who the final two are, you know? I don't know yet. Because I've seen people vote for various reasons, and I wanna watch everything before I decide what I'm gonna do."

Well said, Shannon!

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS.

RELATED CONTENT:

'Celebrity Big Brother': Omarosa More Fiery Than Ever After Asthma Attack Threatens Her Place in the House

Chuck Liddell Reacts to His 'Celebrity Big Brother' Eviction (Exclusive)

Keshia Knight Pulliam on Tearful 'Celebrity Big Brother' Eviction: 'I Was Ready to Stay and Fight' (Exclusive)