Chuck Liddell Reacts to His 'Celebrity Big Brother' Eviction (Exclusive)

Chuck Liddell was the first houseguest to be evicted on Friday's episode of Celebrity Big Brother -- and he's still scratching his head as to why he went home!

ET's Brice Sander spoke with Liddell after his eviction to get the scoop on what went wrong, but according to the UFC champ, that's going to take a little while to figure out.

"Going into last night, I was safe, you know, and they were all taking James out," he said. "I don't know if something happened, like, there's a break in the girls' alliance last night, and all of the sudden this morning, no one could look me in the eye. They keep saying, 'Yeah, you're fine,' but they keep [looking around], so what am I going to do?"

The MMA fighter did get a few things right. He was eliminated after a shocking blindside orchestrated by Shannon Elizabeth, whose alliance members, Omarosa and Keisha Knight Pulliam, were unaware of the plan.

"Shannon came to me with Omarosa to go in on, 'Hey, you wanna work together?' I'm like, 'Sure, OK perfect.' Keisha did talk to me...but the only deal we had was that if there was a tiebreaker and she picked me, I wouldn't put her out the first time I got Head of Household. I really didn't have a deal with her and I don't know if I maybe could have been more clear with that with Shannon, but I think it was too late by that time," Liddel shared.

"I'm really sad. I was there for the long haul of boredom, and I'm missing the fast-paced action part of it," he added. "I maybe should have been a little more conservative early, and tried to stretch out a little longer."

As for who he thinks will be the next target in the house, Liddell said Pulliam and Omarosa better watch their backs.

"I'm really interested to go back and see what happened before, and see if I read everybody [right]," he shared. "I wanna go see if I made any mistakes, and then I'm interested to see what happens."

And despite his short time on the show, Liddell said he had a great experience -- but is campaigning hard to be on The Amazing Race!

"It was overall a great experience, I had a good time doing it," he said. "Again, I would really like another shot at taking it a little further but if they get me on The Amazing Race, I'm in!"

Celebrity Big Brother airs on CBS.

